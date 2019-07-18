'Parent Taxi' app launched which converts miles into chores for children

A 'Parent Taxi' app has been launched by Skoda - which converts miles driven into chores for children.

The app - which is now available on the App Store and Google Store - keeps track of how far parents drive their children around, before converting the miles into 'helpful' things the children can do around the house to repay the favour.

Parents are able to see the trips made with children in their car and the 'fares' they have charged.

They can also create 'trip receipts' for journeys they have made and customise different fares for different chores.

A post on the Skoda website reads: "Do you ever spend so much time running your kids from A to B that you feel like a taxi driver? Well now you can make those miles pay with the free ŠKODA Parent Taxi app. Just like a Taximeter, it keeps track of how far you go and converts it into helpful things your kids can do around the house to pay you back. It’s only fair."

Activities listed on the app's options include loading and unloading the dishwasher, putting away the shopping and mowing the lawn.

The list can be sent directly to the child's phone or social media accounts and tracked within the app.

The app can be accessed here.