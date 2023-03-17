News you can trust since 1852
Past pupils and teachers from the 1960s and 1970s enjoy reunion at Three Lanes End Academy in Castleford

Past pupils and teachers from the 1960s and 1970s of what is now known as Three Lanes End Academy in Castleford took a trip down memory lane at a reunion for the primary school.

By The Newsroom
Published 17th Mar 2023, 17:30 GMT- 1 min read

The school, which is part of the Castleford Academy Trust, used to be called Whitwood Mere School before it changed names.

The event was organised by Gary Hetherington, CEO of Leeds Rhinos rugby club, who is a past pupil of the school.

Roy Homer, a past teacher of the school, shared memories and photos with the current headteacher Delyth Roberts and the children.

Past pupils and teachers of Whitwood Mere Secondary Modern came together at their old school, which is now known as Three Lanes End Academy in Castleford.
School business manager at Three Lanes End Academy, Mandy Mattison, said: “The children met with the group during an assembly and took the opportunity to ask questions on how school was back in the 1960s.

"The past pupils enjoyed a tour of the school and met with current staff, the event was enjoyed by everyone who took part.”

Former teacher at the school, Roy Homer, with current headteacher, Miss Delyth Roberts.
Rolling back the years. A crowd of pupils of Whitwood Mere School in Castleford. Photo by Fox Photos/Getty Images
CastlefordLeeds Rhinos