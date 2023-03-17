The school, which is part of the Castleford Academy Trust, used to be called Whitwood Mere School before it changed names.

The event was organised by Gary Hetherington, CEO of Leeds Rhinos rugby club, who is a past pupil of the school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roy Homer, a past teacher of the school, shared memories and photos with the current headteacher Delyth Roberts and the children.

Past pupils and teachers of Whitwood Mere Secondary Modern came together at their old school, which is now known as Three Lanes End Academy in Castleford.

School business manager at Three Lanes End Academy, Mandy Mattison, said: “The children met with the group during an assembly and took the opportunity to ask questions on how school was back in the 1960s.

"The past pupils enjoyed a tour of the school and met with current staff, the event was enjoyed by everyone who took part.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former teacher at the school, Roy Homer, with current headteacher, Miss Delyth Roberts.