Pawsitively rebarkable! Have a look at these cute photos of the winners of Wakefield RSPCA's fundraising pet show
The Wakefield and Leeds branch of the RSPCA has announced the winners of its popular charity Valentine’s Online Pet Show, which highlights the adorable animals within the district.
The charity event was an opportunity for supporters from throughout Wakefield to showcase their beloved pets to raise vital funds for the RSPCA centre in East Ardsley.
Proud owners submitted photos of their dogs and cats to seven categories, with one of the lucky winners ultimately named Cupid’s Choice aka Best in Show.
The category winners were put to a public vote on social media where animal fans voted for their favourite winner.
The winner of each category received a digital certificate, with the overall Best in Show winner, Douglas, winning a digital certificate and a hamper full of pet-related goodies.
The branch said: “We want to say a huge thank you to everyone who entered our competition with photos of your adorable pets. Your entries and donations raised an incredible £143 for the dogs, cats, and small animals at our centre in East Ardsley.
"Thank you to everyone for your continued support to help all the animals in need at our centre.”