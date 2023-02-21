The Wakefield and Leeds branch of the RSPCA has announced the winners of its popular charity Valentine’s Online Pet Show, which highlights the adorable animals within the district.

The charity event was an opportunity for supporters from throughout Wakefield to showcase their beloved pets to raise vital funds for the RSPCA centre in East Ardsley.

Proud owners submitted photos of their dogs and cats to seven categories, with one of the lucky winners ultimately named Cupid’s Choice aka Best in Show.

The category winners were put to a public vote on social media where animal fans voted for their favourite winner.

The winner of each category received a digital certificate, with the overall Best in Show winner, Douglas, winning a digital certificate and a hamper full of pet-related goodies.

The branch said: “We want to say a huge thank you to everyone who entered our competition with photos of your adorable pets. Your entries and donations raised an incredible £143 for the dogs, cats, and small animals at our centre in East Ardsley.

"Thank you to everyone for your continued support to help all the animals in need at our centre.”

Undefined: readMore

1 . Puppy Love: Bertie Pampered pooch Bertie won the Puppy Love category which represents puppies up to 12 months. Photo: RSPCA Leeds and Wakefield Photo Sales

2 . Love at First Sight: Hope Hope won the Love at First Sight category which showed their owner's first photo they took of their beloved pets at the start of their love story. Photo: RSPCA Leeds and Wakefield Photo Sales

3 . Senior Sweethearts: Dylan Dylan was named the district's Senior Sweetheart, a category which appreciated dogs over seven years old. Photo: RSPCA Leeds and Wakefield Photo Sales

4 . Match Made in Heaven: Molly The match made in heaven section encourages owners to take a photo of their pet with their favourite toy. Molly and her adorable cloud soft toy took the pet show by storm, claiming victory. Photo: RSPCA Leeds and Wakefield Photo Sales