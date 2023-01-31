PC Craig reporting for duty: Castleford schoolboy gets the best birthday surprise ever

Craig had the best 7th birthday surprise thanks for officers from Wakefield North East.

Police-mad Craig Robertson loves everything to do with law enforcement, so when the opportunity arrived for him to take part in a West Yorkshire Police children’s day in Pontefract last year, his mum was quick to sign him up.

After such a great day, his mum, Ayan, emailed them to see if they would send him a birthday message for his 7th birthday.

Pleased that the little lad had remembered them in such a positive way, officers from Wakefield North East decided that they would go one better than just simply sending him a message, and in and around their routine patrols and attending calls, they managed to squeeze in some time to give the birthday boy a special birthday visit.

Craig was thrilled to receive presents and a card signed by officers.

Overwhelmed Ayan said: “Craig talks non-stop about is how much he would like to be a policeman.

"He asks for lots of police related presents from Santa, always dresses up as a policeman, plays police interceptors at school breaks with his friends.

“I emailed PCSO Riley and asked if he would be kind enough to send me an email on Craig’s birthday to wish him a happy birthday.”

But Ayan said when the officer replied asking for their home address, she couldn’t have wished for what happened next.

Craig plans on becoming a police officer when he grows up.

“We were on our way to a hip-hop class that Craig takes part in and I got an email from PCSO Riley saying they will be at our house in an hour-or-so!

“We were watching TV and saw a car with blue lights passing our house, then another one, then another. Craig ran to window and when we went outside there were three police cars, all with lights on, seven policemen got out and started singing happy birthday.

"Craig was in shock. He couldn’t believe it!

“The officers went above and beyond and gave Craig presents and a card that they’d all signed. Craig read each message and said he will keep it forever.

Craig's cake was police-themed.

"We are still overwhelmed with their kind gesture. Craig said it’s the best surprise ever and he is the luckiest and happiest boy on Earth.

“He also said once he is a policeman himself, he will do the same and surprise other kids to make their birthdays even better.

“We will be forever grateful to our amazing police officers for the most kind, lovely and mind-blowing surprise ever.

“ To PCSOs Riley, Morgan, Dufton, Brook, Turford, Sheldon, Dale and all other lovely officers who signed the card - you are simply the best!

"Thank you all so much for taking your time to come and wish Craig a happy birthday. You made us all very happy and emotional. It’s definitely a day to remember forever.”