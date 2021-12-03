Pedestrian, 63, dies at scene after being hit by van
Police are appealing for witnesses following the death of a pedestrian in a road traffic collision in Rothwell.
Friday, 3rd December 2021, 9:04 am
The incident happened at around 1.15pm on Wednesday, December 1 on Park Crescent in Rothwell.
The 63-year-old female was in collision with a white, long wheel-based Mercedes van.
Emergency services were called but, sadly, she was confirmed dead at the scene shortly afterwards.
Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or the circumstances leading up to it, or who may have video footage of the incident, is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police’s Major Collision Enquiry Team by calling 101, quoting reference 720 of 1/12.