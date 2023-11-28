Pedestrian rushed to hospital with serious injuries after being hit by van on Ings Road, Wakefield
A pedestrian was rushed to hospital after being hit by a van in Wakefield yesterday.
A police spokeswoman said officers received reports shortly after 4.50pm on Monday of a crash involving a van and a pedestrian on Ings Road in the city centre.
The pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Ings Road was closed while emergency services were at the scene with motorists advised to find alternative routes.