Penny Appeal's Eid in the Park: Families enjoy a fun day out in Wakefield's Thornes Park
The event took place on Sunday (July 9) at Thornes Park and was a delightful day out, filled with fun and entertainment for all ages.
One of the highlights of the event was Penny the Prayer Bear, who spread joy by sharing high-fives with the attendees.
There was also an array of activities and face painting stations, which allowed children to unleash their creativity and transform into their favourite characters.
Penny Appeal’s CEO, Ridwana Wallace-Laher, said: “Our Eid in the Park extravaganza was an amazing opportunity for families in Wakefield and across Yorkshire to come together to enjoy various delights on the day including the now famous Mr Tee’s Ice Creams, as well as fresh hot biryani on what was an amazing fun-filled day for adults and children from the community and beyond.”
There was also a variety of thrilling funfair rides and bouncy castles for children and adults to enjoy.
Food and dessert stalls, as well as the Penny Appeal Community Kitchen, served tea, biscuits and various snacks.
Here are seven pictures from the Eid in the Park Extravaganza.