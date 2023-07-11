Families enjoyed a brilliant day at the Eid in the Park extravaganza organised by Wakefield charity Penny Appeal.

The event took place on Sunday (July 9) at Thornes Park and was a delightful day out, filled with fun and entertainment for all ages.

One of the highlights of the event was Penny the Prayer Bear, who spread joy by sharing high-fives with the attendees.

There was also an array of activities and face painting stations, which allowed children to unleash their creativity and transform into their favourite characters.

Penny Appeal’s CEO, Ridwana Wallace-Laher, said: “Our Eid in the Park extravaganza was an amazing opportunity for families in Wakefield and across Yorkshire to come together to enjoy various delights on the day including the now famous Mr Tee’s Ice Creams, as well as fresh hot biryani on what was an amazing fun-filled day for adults and children from the community and beyond.”

There was also a variety of thrilling funfair rides and bouncy castles for children and adults to enjoy.

Food and dessert stalls, as well as the Penny Appeal Community Kitchen, served tea, biscuits and various snacks.

Here are seven pictures from the Eid in the Park Extravaganza.

Here are seven pictures from Penny Appeal's Eid in the Park Extravaganza.

2 . Bouncy castles Children got to enjoy bouncy castles and thrilling funfair rides. Photo: Scott Merrylees Photo Sales

3 . Celebration of Eid-al-Adha Eid in the Park was a belated celebration for Eid-al-Adha, the second and the largest of the two main holidays celebrated in Islam. Photo: Scott Merrylees Photo Sales

4 . Held at Thornes Park The event was held at Thornes Park. Photo: Scott Merrylees Photo Sales

