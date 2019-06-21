Pensioner died after driver failed to see him crossing Castleford road

A Pensioner died after a motorist failed to see him crossing a road in Castleford after he was blinded by the sun’s glare, an inquest was told.

Ronnie Lakin was struck by the Volvo S80 at the junction of Powell Street and Welbeck Street shortly before midday on December 4, 2017.

Welbeck Street.

The inquest into the 88-year-old’s death has only recently been held at Wakefield Coroner’s Court.

The hearing was told that Mr Lakin, a retired HGV driver, had been crossing the road opposite the Castleford Sports and Social Club when the accident occurred.

Police investigators calculated that the car, which was turning from Powell Street into Welbeck Street, was only travelling between 5mph and 10mph.

The driver, a 78-year-old man, gave evidence at the inquest.

He said: “I looked down Welbeck Street and it was clear, so I set off.

“The sun was strong and it caught my eye, it must have bounced off something, it was only a matter of seconds.

“I then felt a bump, I thought I had hit a dog.”

Firefighters used airbags to lift the heavy saloon vehicle from Mr Laking who was trapped underneath.

Still conscious, he was taken to Leeds General Infirmary with chest and pelvic injuries and was visited by family later that day who said he was speaking with them.

But his condition deteriorated and he died the next day.

The cause of death was registered as chest and pelvic injuries, with contributions from underlying health conditions, including heart disease and chronic renal impairment.

An investigation was launched but no charges were brought.

Recording a verdict of road traffic collision, assistant Wakefield coroner, Sarah Watson, said: “This was an unintentional incident.

“I’m satisfied there was glare in the (driver’s) eyes.”

She described Mr Lakin, who lived on Westmead , as a “well loved and fit man”.

His granddaughters, Sarah Ibbotson and Claire Nodder, were both present throughout the inquest and said: “It’s just really, really sad, despite his age he was a mobile and fit man.”