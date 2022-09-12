Pensioner dies after being hit by a car in Castleford

Police were called to Wilson Street just after 9pm to a report of a collision involving a silver Toyota Yaris and a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, a man in his 80s, was treated by paramedics but died a short time later.

Witnesses, or anyone who saw events leading up to the accident, are asked to call the Major Collision Enquiry Team by using 101 Live Chat or calling 101, quoting log 1732 of 10/09.