People are being evacuated from the Aire and Calder Navigation this afternoon due to an incident.

Police and the ambulance service are at the scene on Lock Lane and have closed the road, backing everyone away from the bridge.

Lock Lane has been closed.

Staff working on the canal have been evacuated up to the road and firefighters and police are there with boats.

Eyewitnesses are saying there's someone on a boat on the river making threats to 'blow it up'.

*Further updates as we get them