The egg-citing fun day will run from 11am to 4pm.

As well as all your favourite Disney characters, there will be face painting, glitter tattoos, a craft table, ice cream van and an Easter Egg Hunt too, so there will be entertainment for all the family during the day.

The event is free to attend with all donations from the bash being donated to the Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice, which supports families across West Yorkshire facing or living with the loss of their child.

Princess Belle will be among the guests of honour guests at Junction 32’s Easter Fun Day in aid of Forget Me Not Children's Hospice.

Darren Winter, centre director at Junction 32, said: “We’re excited to host the Easter Fun Day with Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice.

"The event adds an eggs-tra element of seasonal fun to our guests’ visit, while raising vital funds to support the invaluable support the hospice provides for children with life-limiting conditions and their families in the local area.

“From meeting their favourite Disney characters, to hunting some treasured Easter delights, the fun-filled event is sure to keep little ones entertained for hours – and we can’t wait to see guests having a great time as a whole family this Easter.”

Alex Chanteleau, fundraiser at Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice, said: “If your kids are into Disney or animated films, then this is the perfect day out.

The Easter event will be held at Junction 32 Retail Outlet.

"Not only that, but you’ll be helping us to continue to be here for local children and families when they need us the most.

"As a charity, only a tiny fraction of the funds we need come from the Government or NHS, so we rely on the support of the whole community and events like this to be able to provide our vital services.

“Huge thanks to everyone helping to make this event happen – Junction 32 of course, as well as Mascot Adventures, Hyperbole Cosplay, Perfectly Princess events, Magical Moments, CC’s Ices and Jolly Magic Entertainment.

"We’re so egg-cited for this event – and we hope to see you there!”

Peter Rabbit will also be among the guests of honour guests at Junction 32’s Easter Fun Day in aid of Forget Me Not Children's Hospice.

