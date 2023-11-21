‘Phenomenal’ Wakefield carer honoured with Employee of Year Award at business awards
Janice Hislop was nominated by her colleagues at home care provider Bluebird Care Wakefield and Kirklees for her unbelievable passion and dedication to people who need care and support in their own homes.
As the Business Awards judges acknowledged, Janice’s drive and determination never wavers.
Earlier this year, she took great lengths to ensure customers were cared for during severe snowstorms.
But Janice trekked through inches of snow on foot for hours covering care calls to ensure that everyone was cared for.
Long-term customer, Ian Jarman, who received a visit from Janice during the bad weather, said: “When the snow set in, I was not expecting to venture outside for several days, let alone to welcome any visitors, so imagine my surprise and delight when Janice arrived for a visit.
"Janice makes sure that I have everything I need and is wonderful company, so it was a real joy to see her despite the awful weather outside.”
Her team at Bluebird Care Wakefield and Kirklees, which specialises in working with customers and their families to provide home care, described her in their awards nomination as “a treasure” and have been “blown away by the kindness she displayed and the lengths to which she would go for the people she cared for”.
A thrilled Janice said: “I feel that it’s a profound recognition of the passion we put into our work at Bluebird Care Wakefield and Kirklees everyday while shining a light on the role care workers play in the social care sector.
"I take great satisfaction in my role for many reasons, but it is the day-to-day interactions with customers I love. This award is a reminder that anyone can make a positive impact on someone's life, and I'm proud to be a part of it."
Madhsoodan Kaur, Director of Bluebird Care Wakefield and Kirklees said: “Janice is a phenomenal Care Manager and an inspiration to our team members, and every day she reminds us why we do what we do. She is the perfect example of what we stand for at Bluebird Care Wakefield and Kirklees!”