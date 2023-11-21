‘Phenomenal’ Wakefield carer honoured with Employee of Year Award at business awards

A care manager is celebrating after being named Employee of the Year at the Wakefield Business Awards.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Janice Hislop was nominated by her colleagues at home care provider Bluebird Care Wakefield and Kirklees for her unbelievable passion and dedication to people who need care and support in their own homes.

As the Business Awards judges acknowledged, Janice’s drive and determination never wavers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Earlier this year, she took great lengths to ensure customers were cared for during severe snowstorms.

Janice Hislop was nominated for the award by her colleagues at Bluebird Care Wakefield and Kirklees for her exceptional passion, dedication, and unwavering commitment.

But Janice trekked through inches of snow on foot for hours covering care calls to ensure that everyone was cared for.

Long-term customer, Ian Jarman, who received a visit from Janice during the bad weather, said: “When the snow set in, I was not expecting to venture outside for several days, let alone to welcome any visitors, so imagine my surprise and delight when Janice arrived for a visit.

"Janice makes sure that I have everything I need and is wonderful company, so it was a real joy to see her despite the awful weather outside.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her team at Bluebird Care Wakefield and Kirklees, which specialises in working with customers and their families to provide home care, described her in their awards nomination as “a treasure” and have been “blown away by the kindness she displayed and the lengths to which she would go for the people she cared for”.

Janice with Wakefield Business Awards host, Christine Talbot.

A thrilled Janice said: “I feel that it’s a profound recognition of the passion we put into our work at Bluebird Care Wakefield and Kirklees everyday while shining a light on the role care workers play in the social care sector.

"I take great satisfaction in my role for many reasons, but it is the day-to-day interactions with customers I love. This award is a reminder that anyone can make a positive impact on someone's life, and I'm proud to be a part of it."