A fun day out for all the family this October. PHOTOS: SCOTT MERRYLEES.

Pick a pumpkin and have a fun day out at the Farmer Copley's Pumpkin Experience

Thousands of pumpkin fans have been flocking to Farmer Copleys to take part in its famous annual Pumpkin Festival.

By Leanne Clarke
30 minutes ago

The festival is taking place at Ravensknowle Farm on Pontefract Road from now until October 31.

For 2022, they have grown more than 200,000 pumpkins with over 30 different varieties including Baby Bear, Munchkin, Atlantic Giant, Racer, Cinderella, Howden, Casperita, Goosebump, Pumpkin Rouge, Polar Bear.

As well as walking the fields to find your perfect pumpkins, there’s also a tractor ride, bird of prey shows, archery, vintage rides, storytime, Magical Mr Zen, face painting and Riverside Paint A Pot.

The Pumpkin Princess and ‘Not so wicked’ Witch of the West will be on hand to help you – and the witch may even have a little prize for your best outfits.

Tickets sell out fast! To find out more and to book, visit the Farmer Copley’s website here.

All ages love to pick their own pumpkins

The pumpkins are especially wonderful this year and the whole event has a lovely atmosphere surrounding it.

