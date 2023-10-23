Thousands of pumpkin fans have been flocking to Farmer Copleys to take part in its famous annual Pumpkin Festival.

The festival is taking place at Ravensknowle Farm on Pontefract Road from now until October 31.

For 2023, they have grown more than 250,000 pumpkins with over 40 different varieties including Baby Bear, Munchkin, Atlantic Giant, Racer, Cinderella, Howden, Casperita, Goosebump, Pumpkin Rouge, Polar Bear.

There’s always plenty to do at the Farmer Copleys Pumpkin Festival and this year is no different.

There are tractor rides, live shows, archery, vintage rides, storytime, Magical Mr Zen, Velcro the Scarecrow, daily fancy dress competitions, dog show and photo opportunities galore!

The Pumpkin Princess and ‘Not so wicked’ Witch of the West has been on hand to help you find your perfect pumpkin and the witch may even have a little prize for your best outfits.

Also new for 2023, Farmer Copleys has introduced Pumpkin Nights, perfect for an after school trip with the kids, a group night out with friends or even date night, where you can pick your pumpkins by twilight in the lit up fields.

There’s also entertainment including Luke Combs UK, Maxed Out, Top of the Brit Pops and more.

Find out more on the Farmer Copleys website here.

