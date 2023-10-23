News you can trust since 1852
Pick a pumpkin and have a fun day out at the Farmer Copleys Pumpkin Experience

Thousands of pumpkin fans have been flocking to Farmer Copleys to take part in its famous annual Pumpkin Festival.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 23rd Oct 2023, 10:32 BST
Updated 23rd Oct 2023, 10:32 BST

The festival is taking place at Ravensknowle Farm on Pontefract Road from now until October 31.

For 2023, they have grown more than 250,000 pumpkins with over 40 different varieties including Baby Bear, Munchkin, Atlantic Giant, Racer, Cinderella, Howden, Casperita, Goosebump, Pumpkin Rouge, Polar Bear.

There’s always plenty to do at the Farmer Copleys Pumpkin Festival and this year is no different.

There are tractor rides, live shows, archery, vintage rides, storytime, Magical Mr Zen, Velcro the Scarecrow, daily fancy dress competitions, dog show and photo opportunities galore!

The Pumpkin Princess and ‘Not so wicked’ Witch of the West has been on hand to help you find your perfect pumpkin and the witch may even have a little prize for your best outfits.

Also new for 2023, Farmer Copleys has introduced Pumpkin Nights, perfect for an after school trip with the kids, a group night out with friends or even date night, where you can pick your pumpkins by twilight in the lit up fields.

There’s also entertainment including Luke Combs UK, Maxed Out, Top of the Brit Pops and more.

Find out more on the Farmer Copleys website here.

Thousands of pumpkin fans have been flocking to Farmer Copleys to take part in its famous annual Pumpkin Festival. (Photos Scott Merrylees)

1. Pumpkin Festival

Thousands of pumpkin fans have been flocking to Farmer Copleys to take part in its famous annual Pumpkin Festival. (Photos Scott Merrylees) Photo: SM

Even our four-legged friends get to enjoy the festival.

2. Pumpkin Festival

Even our four-legged friends get to enjoy the festival. Photo: SM

There's lots of fun for all ages.

3. Pumpkin Festival

There's lots of fun for all ages. Photo: SM

The festival is taking place at Ravensknowle Farm on Pontefract Road until October 31.

4. Pumpkin Festival

The festival is taking place at Ravensknowle Farm on Pontefract Road until October 31. Photo: SM

