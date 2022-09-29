Pick your own pumpkins at Farmer Copleys
More tickets will soon be on sale for the annual festival at Farmer Copleys where families are invited to pick their very own pumpkins.
By Leanne Clarke
Thursday, 29th September 2022, 12:33 pm
Although, on its website, Farmer Copleys say some dates are sold out, they will be releasing more tickets closer to the dates – including weekends – so keep checking!
They are growing more than 30 different varieties and have plenty of entertainment, refreshments and more throughout October.
Children under the age of three are free and will not require a ticket.