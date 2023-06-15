Chris and Bernadette Davies, both 50, finally tied the knot in front of 25 of their close friends and family, including Bernadette’s four grandchildren who she hadn’t been able to see since Christmas, in a beautiful ceremony held at Pinderfields Hospital chapel last month.

Bernadette, known as Bernie to friends, has been on gate 21 at Pinderfields hospital since January, following a terminal diagnosis of aplastic anaemia, a rare blood condition.

In May, Bernie was informed that without treatment she would have a year to live.

Bernie and Chris finally tied the knot at Pinderfields Hospital Chapel after being together for 27 years.

A bone marrow transplant trial with the Aplastic Anaemia Trust, designed for adult patients whose disease has not responded to therapy, is taking place in Leeds.

If Bernie could find a donor her chance of survival would increase to 15 per cent. One week following the difficult conversation, Bernie and her partner of 27 years, Chris, were married happily ever after.

Bernie said: “It was my sister who contacted Reverend Gladys Mudada at the Trust – who has been an angel - to find out what was possible, after Chris had suggested it… We’ve had wedding rings for 13 years but were just waiting for the right time to actually marry.

“All the staff have been brilliant on Gate 21. Especially Sue who decorated the canteen where we held our reception. Sharon who did my nails and Uche who came in on her day off to do my hair and makeup.

Bernie and Chris were joined by 25 of their closest family and friends, including Bernadette’s four grandchildren who she hadn’t been able to see since Christmas,

"All the catering staff, particularly Katrina and David who prepared a wonderful buffet. I just want to say a big thank you to them all. They went above and beyond.”

Reverend Gladys Mudada of Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust said: “It was a very beautiful ceremony, there was so much love in the air. Everyone had worked together to make the day as warm as possible.

“When we made our way down from the chapel to the Hospital canteen, an area was set aside for the wedding party and all the rest of the people in the room were clapping the bride and groom, it felt very special.”

Bernie added: “It really felt like my wedding day. My dad was also able to walk me down the aisle. Sue had booked out a family room for us on the ward for the whole weekend so I had somewhere to get ready, and so Chris and I could have some time together before I went back to my ward bed.

Bernie got to spend time with some of the youngest members of her family for the first time in sixth months.

“I cannot thank the staff enough. My family and I were able to enjoy the day, each other and just be distracted from my illness for a while. Seeing my grandchildren playing together in the chapel is a memory I cherish.”

Thankfully Bernie’s brother is a full bone marrow match for Bernie, the transplant is due to take place on July 3.

Speaking about the upcoming transplant, Bernie added: “I’m remaining hopeful and positive. I will be one of the 15 per cent who survive this.

"When I get the all clear I think I’d like to go to the beach – nowhere too fancy - maybe Bridlington or Scarborough – somewhere along the coast with Chris and the kids.”