Places now open for winter night run at National Trust Nostell

Nostell is holding an after-dark night run next month.

Hundreds of people are set to run, jog or power-walk the 3.5k or 7k National Trust routes.

Places are limited and are expected to sell out.

Senior visitor Experience Officer Helen Newbound said: “This event is about having fun at your own pace, meeting new people, exploring Nostell after dark and raising funds for our ongoing conservation work.

“It’s a great way to get a little fitter during winter months at the same time as helping us care for the places that make a run more special. So as you look after you, you’ll be looking after nature too.”

Participants can raise sponsorship if they wish for the National Trust, which this year marks 125 years.

Nostell will host a broad programme next month including everything from cycling, crafting and parkland walks to stable, tours and half term adventures.

The night run will take place February 15.

Click here to register today.