Plan for illuminated signs at new Capril Italian diner at listed building next to beauty spot

Capri has applied to Wakefield Council to install the signs at the Old Corn Mill, at Newmillerdam, Wakefield.

Planning permission was granted in 2021 to open a new Italian diner at the grade II listed building on Barnlsey Road, near to the village’s country park.

Documents submitted to the local authority include designs for two signs which contain the company’s branding.

The listed building will soon become a restaurant.

The restaurant firm’s owners say the signs are needed “for customers to find the premises.”

A design and access statement submitted to the council says: “Such signs are attached to similar buildings in the vicinity, namely the public houses and two cafes/restaurants.

“Similar signs have been approved in the Wakefield planning district for the same company on their other restaurants and provide a corporate identity which has become familiar to customers in the area.”

The restaurant’s owner Mohamed Karimi was given a premise licence for the venture almost three years ago, having been separately granted planning permission for the development.

The application was opposed by 35 residents who raised concerns over an increase in traffic in the area.

It was also claimed it would create disruption and a loss of privacy for people living nearby.

Four people supported the scheme, saying it would bring a vacant “eyesore” back into use.

The building has previously been used as offices and a beauty salon.