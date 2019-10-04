Plan for new car wash refused over fears it would ‘harm the character’ of the town

An application to open a new hand car wash has been refused over fears that the business would “harm the character” of the area.

Dr A Trehan had hoped to open the car wash to the rear of properties on Barnsley Road, in South Elmsall, but the application has been refused by the council’s planning officers.

In a decision notice, officers cited concerns that there was a risk of queuing vehicles, vehicular conflict and limited visibility, to the potential “detriment of vehicular and pedestrian safety” in the surrounding area.