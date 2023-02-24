Plan to close 90-year-old Carl Stuart tailors shop in Ossett and convert it into flats and retail unit

A planning application has been submitted to Wakefield Council on behalf of Carl Stuart.

The Yorkshire-based firm says the shop on Dale Street is currently being “under-utilised”. The company has other premises at County Arcade, in Leeds.

A statement submitted on behalf of the company states: “The application site is a substantial building with accommodation over three floors.

“The retail shop is occupied by a successful local tailoring business that has been operating for over 90 years.

“The company has other local premises and does not require the level of retail space and storage that is provided within the building.

“The building is, therefore, an under-used resource in a highly sustainable location.”

Proposals include retaining part of the ground floor as retail space and building five flats.

One flat is to be provided at the back of the ground floor, with two flats each to the first and second floors.

Two small dormer windows are proposed for the second-floor flats.

The statement adds: “All of the flats comfortably meet minimum space standards.

“All habitable rooms are to be provided with windows that will give good levels of natural light and outlook.”

The document also says: “Bringing the under-used parts of the building into beneficial use will also breathe new life into the building and will support other businesses and services in the town.

“This will, therefore, also benefit the vitality of Ossett town centre and the character of the conservation area in which the site lies.

