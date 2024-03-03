The scheme includes turning the prominent building on Lower York Street into a house of multiple occupancy (HMO) for six people.

The property was previously been occupied by funeral directors E.M.D. Parkinson Ltd.

A planning statement submitted to Wakefield Council says the building will be turned into “high-end professional accommodation” if the application is approved.

The document says: “There will be very little work to convert the property into a HMO, with no intrusive or destructive works being carried out to the fabric of the building, both internally and externally, which will help to preserve its current architectural impact.”

The property is opposite Wakefield bus station and close to Lightwaves leisure centre.

Proposals include retaining four parking spaces outside the property for any future residents.

The statement adds: “For any residents commuting out of the city, the M1 and M62 corridors can both be reached within ten minutes at peak time, going against the flow of city centre traffic.

“With the Wakefield district undergoing investment from a residential, commercial and leisure perspective, this property development is believed to be filling a gap in the market for high end professional accommodation.

“It will primarily attract young professionals, especially those new to the city who are looking to settle in the area, and also for those working on short term contracts.