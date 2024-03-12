Plan to converts barns into holiday lets next to Pontefract racecourse and golf club

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Documents say the proposals could help to boost tourism in the town.

The scheme includes converting three barns on the edge of Pontefract & District Golf Club into six self-contained holiday lets with 11 guest rooms

A similar plan, which included 13 rooms, was approved by Wakefield Council in 2018.

The original scheme was welcomed by Pontefract Civic Society who commended it for providing tourist accommodation.

A slightly scaled down plan has been resubmitted to the local authority.

A planning statement describes the new proposals as “more realistic.”

The document says: “Due to the location of the buildings relating to this application being situated on the edge of Pontefract & District Golf Course and neighbouring with Pontefract Racecourse, as well being in close proximity to the M62, it’s evident to see the wider benefits to the surrounding businesses.

“This is not limited to the golf and racecourse, but extends to local restaurants and shops, as well as other recreational facilities such as the Xscape complex.

“The potential clients seeking accommodation would range from families to recreational tourists, to business people staying for purposes of undertaking business in Yorkshire from further afield.”

New jobs would be created for people running and servicing the accommodation.

A total of 20 car parking spaces would also be provided for guests.

Access to the site would be via a private road across the golf course from Park Lane.

A sewage treatment plant connected to the local water course would also need to be installed.

The statement also adds: “These grassroot businesses are the backbone of nurturing and enhancing the local area.