Plan to demolish former Castleford swimming pool to build 69 affordable homes

Wakefield Council’s planning and highway committee has been recommended to approve the scheme, which includes building on a section of public parkland.

The application involves demolishing the old council-run pool, which closed to the public in 2017.

Homes would then be built on a 1.9 hectare parcel of land off Aketon Road.

Councillors are to consider plans to demolish Castleford's former swimming pool to make way for 69 affordable homes.

The development involves building on a section of Savile Park.

The proposal includes a range of two, three and four-bed detached, semi-detached and terraced properties.

All homes would have private off-street parking.

The scheme has attracted 59 objections, with concerns over drainage, an increase in traffic and the impact on wildlife.

People have also objected to a loss of parkland and claim the existing facilities should be upgraded and re-opened.

Sport England initially objected over the loss of a playing field.

A report says £105,000 has been secured through a section 106 agreement in lieu of the loss of the field.

Section 106 agreements are paid by developers when they build homes, to help fund local infrastructure.

The money is to be spent on rugby league pitch improvements in the area, including at Castleford Lock Lane ARLFC, Castleford Panthers and Fryston Welfare.

An officer’s report says the site is a 15-minute walk from Castleford rail station and is a “highly sustainable location”.

It is adds that demolition of the pool building is “welcomed” as it “has little architectural merit.”

Recommending the scheme for approval, the report says: “Overall, the scheme would provide a mix of house sizes and types required in the area and variation in affordable rent and shared ownership options, adding positively to the general established mix of housing in the area.

“The development of the vacant site for affordable residential dwellings would contribute to the vitality of this area.”

The application has been referred to the planning committee as the land is owned by the council and is considered “major development”.