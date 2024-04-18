Plan to demolish former Cheers pub to build bungalows

A former Wakefield pub building looks set to be demolished for new houses.
By Tony Gardner
Published 18th Apr 2024, 15:30 BST
A planning application has been submitted to Wakefield Council for permission to bulldoze the old Cheers pub, on Newton Lane, Outwood.

The proposal includes building five two and three-bed bungalows on the site.

The former free house has been closed for around two years.

The application includes retaining ten parking spaces currently on the site.

