Plan to demolish former Cheers pub to build bungalows
A former Wakefield pub building looks set to be demolished for new houses.
A planning application has been submitted to Wakefield Council for permission to bulldoze the old Cheers pub, on Newton Lane, Outwood.
The proposal includes building five two and three-bed bungalows on the site.
The former free house has been closed for around two years.
The application includes retaining ten parking spaces currently on the site.