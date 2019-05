Plans to demolish a garage in Hemsworth and build a two-storey home have been rejected by Wakefield Council’s planning committee.

Officers said the plans for a garage by Pear Tree House on Pear Tree Lane would have an “overbearing, imposing” and “oppressive” effect on neighbouring homes.

The committee also said the plans would provide a poor standard of housing for whoever would move in.

Plans to build a home at the site were previously thrown out in 2017, 2007 and 2003.