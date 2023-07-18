Senior councillors in Wakefield look set to sign off on the £2m project as part of the local authority’s aim to become carbon neutral.

The project would see solar panels put in place on roofs and land at council-maintained schools across the district.

A report says the scheme could lead to an annual reduction of 456 tonnes of greenhouse gas.

The council’s cabinet has been asked to agree to work in partnership with Solar for School (SfS), a not-for-profit organisation.

The organisation would invest £2 million in the project if all 22 short-listed schools take part.

It is hoped more maintained schools in the district will become involved over the next two years.

The council has set itself a target of becoming a carbon neutral organisation by 2030.

Ackworth Howard J&I School, Ackworth

A report states: “Local authority-maintained schools are an important part of the council’s property asset portfolio and contributor to the council’s greenhouse gas emissions.

“Installation of solar panels on school roofs or land would enable a direct feed of renewable electricity to the school and be fed into the electricity grid network.

“This would reduce the school’s reliance on electricity from the national grid and contribute to achieving the council’s net zero ambition.”

SfS have worked with a number of schools and local authorities.

Northfield Primary School, South Kirkby

The report says the organisation would retain the rights to sell any surplus electricity to the national grid.

Commenting on the proposals, Jack Hemingway, the council’s cabinet member for climate change and environment, said: “This is a really exciting scheme which takes us closer to our goal of becoming a carbon net zero organisation by 2030.

“This measure would stop an estimated 456 tonnes of greenhouse gases a year from polluting our district and the money these schools save would be put back into educating children.

“Schools have a vital role to play in teaching young people about the effects of climate change.

Snapethorpe Primary School, Lupset, Wakefield

“Having solar panels power their premises will help us to really bring this message home to pupils, parents, and staff.”

Cabinet members have been asked to agree to a recommendation to work with SfS at a meeting on July 25.

The 22 short-listed schools for the Solar for Schools project are:

– Ackworth Howard J&I School, Ackworth.

– Badsworth J&I School, Badsworth.– Dane Royd J&I School, Crigglestone.

– Mackie Hill J&I School, Crigglestone.

Stanley St Peter's Primary School, Stanley, Wakefield

– Fairburn View Primary School, Castleford.

– Featherstone Purston St Thomas’ Junior School, Featherstone.

– Harewood Centre Nursery School, Pontefract.

– Hendal Primary School, Kettlethorpe.

– Kettlethorpe High School, Kettlethorpe.

– Moorthorpe Primary School, Moorthorpe.

– Newton Hill Community School, Wakefield.

– Northfield Primary School, South Kirkby.

– Ossett Flushdyke J&I School, Ossett.

– Ossett South Parade Primary School, Ossett.

– Shay Lane J&I School, Crofton.

– Carlton J&I School, South Elmsall.

– Common Road Infants and Nursery School, South Kirkby.

– Stanley Grove Primary & Nursery School, Stanley.

– Stanley St Peters Primary School, Stanley.

– Upton Primary School, Upton.

– Wakefield Lawefield Primary School, Wakefield.