Plan to redevelop former Ferrybridge C power station site could create up to 2,500 jobs

Planning officers have recommended the 50 hectare site in Knottingley be transformed into a major industrial and employment zone.

The area was home to one of the biggest power generators in Europe with its coal-fired boilers producing enough electricity to power two million homes.

The plant, close to the river Aire, was shut in March 2016 having produced energy for more than 50 years.

Ferrybridge Power Station

Wakefield Council’s planning and highways committee has been asked to improve a planning application by Mountpark Logistics.

The scheme involves extensive infrastructure works which include building new roads to improve access to the power station’s old coal yard.

Works are also planned for Kirkhaw Lane and the Old Great North Road.

Parts of a rail line which loops the site would also be dismantled if the scheme is approved.

Ferrybride Cooling Towers

Councillors have also been asked to grant outline planning permission for warehouse, office, distribution and storage buildings.

A report says the site, to be called Mountpark Ferrybridge, could provide 2,500 jobs at full capacity.

The document says the jobs would include a range of skill levels including management, technical, manufacturing and admin roles.

Warehouse and driving jobs are also expected to be created.

Up to 2,500 jobs could be created if plans to redevelop the former Ferrybridge C power station site are approved.

The scheme is estimated to be worth up to £130m a year to the local economy.

Constructions costs are expected to be around £110m with 86 full time jobs created during the building phase.

Eight people have objected to the scheme with concerns that the new buildings will have detrimental impact on Brotherton village on the opposite side of the river.

It is also claimed that development will harm an ancient burial site and the Neolithic Ferrybridge Henge monument.

West Yorkshire Archaeology Advisory Service said the historic sites are close to the proposed development but have not objected.

Five people have written in support of the scheme welcoming investment in the area and reuse of the brownfield site.

Recommending the scheme for approval, the report adds: “The site is capable of providing the stated level of floorspace and the new access road would ensure that the development would have an acceptable impact on the local highway network.”

Eight 380ft (115m) high cooling towers at Ferrybride C were a familiar landmark to drivers on the nearby A1(M) road.

The structures were demolished in phases between 2019 and 2022.

Plans to redevelop for the site were revealed in February 2023.

Brett Huxley, development director at Mountpark UK and Ireland, said at the time: “Mountpark Ferrybridge is an exciting opportunity to bring a historic brownfield site back to life by providing much needed industrial/logistics facilities to a strategically important distribution location.

“We aim to develop a best-in-class campus that will provide significant inward investment by offering our customers the best possible facilities and creating an environment that will attract and retain employees.”