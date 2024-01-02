Plans have been submitted to transform a listed building with links to celebrated early 20th century singer, Phyllis Lett.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Proposals include converting the property on South Parade, in Wakefield city centre, from offices back into a residential property.

Built in the early 1800s, South Parade was the city’s first Georgian Terrace and is within a conservation area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If approved, works will include the redecorating the building and installing kitchens and bathrooms.

Plans have been submitted to Wakefield to convert the listed building on South Parade from office to a private home.

A heritage statement submitted to Wakefield Council says the plan would ‘contribute positively’ to the conservation area.

The West Yorkshire Joint Services report adds: “The change of use from office to a dwelling will not harm the conservation area.”

The building became offices in 1987.

A Wakefield Civic Society blue plaque on the building marks its links with Phyllis Lett, who was born in 1883.

Phyllis Lett was a nationally-acclaimed contralto who grew up in the city and lived at the house from the age of three to 17.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She was a nationally-acclaimed contralto who grew up in the city and lived at the house from the age of three to 17.

Her father was a surgeon at Wakefield’s Clayton Hospital and ran a GP practice from the family home.

Such was her talent that 20th century composers, inlcluding Sir Edward Elgar, would write their music with her voice in mind.

In 1903, she made her debut at The Royal Albert Hall and within three years was a contralto soloist at music festivals across Britain.

A postcard showing a woman in a car outside number the property on South Parade, Wakefield, in the 1920s. Picture courtesy of Wakefield Libraries

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 1916 she became the first woman to be recognised with a gold medal by the distinguished Musicians’ Company.

She is one of only three females to have ever received the society’s gold award and was one of the first musicians to record for HMV.

She regularly featured in gramophone concerts broadcast live on the BBC nationwide, as well as frequently performing at The Proms.

Her professional career saw her tour across the UK and abroad, sometimes accompanied by her sister Hilda, a violinist, and with choral societies and orchestras.

Phyllis Lett

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She returned to Wakefield several times, including for the unveiling of the Queen Victoria statue in the city’s Bull Ring in 1905 and for a Corn Exchange concert in 1914 to raise funds for the First World War effort.