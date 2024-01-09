A plan to turn a residential property in Castleford into a house of multiple occupancy (HMO) have been scrapped.

The application to convert the house on Bowness Avenue, Airedale, into a house share attracted 25 objections from residents with concerns that it would add to anti-social behaviour problems in the area.

It was also claimed that there was a lack of available parking spaces in the street to cope with the development.

Others were worried about a loss of privacy if an extension was allowed to be built.

The application, submitted to Wakefield Council in May last year, involved building a first floor rear extension.

Permission was also sought for a change of use of the property from a dwelling house to a HMO.

One objection on the council’s planning portal said: “There will be major issues with parking due to this being a small street.

“The type of accommodation and the nature of the accommodation is not in keeping with the family orientated area.

“There is a large amount of children of all ages in the immediate area and also a school only hundreds of yards away.

“Anti social behaviour is at an all time high in the area.

“This type of accommodation will only add to the negative affects of this.”

Another resident opposed to the scheme said: “The area already suffers terribly from (anti-social) behaviour, also youths on motorbikes and drug dealing.

“The residents on this street try to look out for each other when it comes to things like this.

“However, a HMO could bring more of this.

“Even though we appreciate the need for HMOs and low cost housing we do not know the type of individuals that will be amongst what is now a family street, should the property become a HMO.

“This is a family street, not a street suitable for a HMO.”

No comments were submitted in support of the scheme.