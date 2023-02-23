Planning application to build ‘love god’ statue outside The Ridings shopping centre

The statue will be one of five pieces of artwork to be part of a £1m sculpture trail through the city centre.

Wakefield Council has been awarded government funding to deliver the public art trail

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A report submitted as part of the application states: “With the district being the birthplace of two of the most significant sculptors of the 20th century, Henry Moore and Barbara Hepworth, the sculpture trail aims to capture Wakefield’s heritage of sculpture and to connect key points of the city together.”

If approved, the 1.9m high statue, by Wakefield-born artist Jason Wilsher-Mills, will be displayed in the Cathedral precinct near to the entrance to The Ridings.

If approved, the 1.9m high statue, by Wakefield-born artist Jason Wilsher-Mills, will be displayed in the Cathedral precinct near to the entrance to The Ridings.

It will also be close to the entrance to the city’s new museum when it is relocated to the former British Homes Stores building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report says: “The design for the sculpture has been inspired by the 19th century conservationist and naturalist Charles Waterton, who opened what is recognised as the world’s first nature reserve in the grounds of his estate near Wakefield.”

Charles Waterton has strong links to the city and was a sponsor of Wakefield Museum.

The museum housed much of Waterton’s collection of preserved animals, including a prized stuffed caiman, for more then 50 years.

But they were permanently removed from display at the end of last year after the owners, Stonyhurst College, in Lancashire, asked for the collection to be returned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report states: “The sculpture aims to connect to the museum by representing Waterton’s Southern American artefacts.

“This collection includes a South American caiman, and the sculptor’s design of a South American God is intended to reflect this interest.”

Speaking about the sculpture last year, Jason said: “I want it to stand in Wakefield for years to come and be a place where young people will meet.

“I want it to be the instigator of romances for years to come. I really think this will re-define what sculpture can do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is going to be an absolute game-changer and it is going in the centre of Wakefield.”

The trail will start at Wakefield Westgate station and will end at The Hepworth Wakefield.