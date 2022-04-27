Planning permission granted for 61 new homes in South Elmsall

Gleeson Homes will build on the site of the former firework factory on Broad Lane, which has stood vacant for several years.

It is Gleeson’s second development in the town.

The new development, which will be known as Meadow Walk, will see the 5.06 acre plot be transformed into a collection of beautiful, high quality, low cost two, three and four bedroom semi-detached and detached homes.

With the average two bedroom Gleeson home selling for £145,000 and various buying schemes available, Gleeson expects the homes to be highly desirable, especially amongst first-time buyers and young families in the area.

Construction at Meadow Walk will begin in the summer of this year, continuing until summer 2025 and will provide 64 direct jobs.

The development’s show homes will open in summer 2023, with the first new homes released for sale shortly before, and the first residents expected to move into their new homes in winter 2023.

Gleeson will be contributing £7,000 towards biodiversity enhancement and is accepting applications for its Community Matters initiative, supporting local community projects and youth sports clubs.

Rainsborough Park, another Gleeson development within the Wakefield district, is providing 604 much-needed, affordable homes for young first-time buyers in Knottingley and has recently launched its third, and final phase, including a new sales centre and show homes. First launched in 2013, the development is now over 50 per cent reserved.

Andrew Davies, Divisional Managing Director at Gleeson said: “At Gleeson, we are determined to ensure that the housing market better serves young first-time buyers and families on low to average incomes and we are delighted to be bringing 61 affordable new homes to South Elmsall, our second development within the town.