Plans approved for young people’s supported accommodation in Normanton

Residents claimed proposals for the property on Benson Lane, Normanton, could lead to an increase in crime and anti-social behaviour in the area when the initial scheme was announced last November.

Wakefield Council received more than 80 objections and a local councillor raised concerns about a lack of clarity over the plans.

During the planning process, the description of the development was changed from “hostel” to “registered supported accommodation”.

Council officers gave the scheme the go-ahead last month.

Normanton councillor David Dagger had initially requested the application to be determined by elected members of the council’s planning and highways committee.

A report states Coun Dagger later withdrew the request after more details about the scheme became available when it was re-advertised in January.

The property will provide accommodation for seven young people between the age of 16 and 18.

The report adds “It is considered that the proposed change of use to a to registered supported accommodation would not have an adverse impact upon highway safety, visual amenity, contaminated land, ground stability or residential amenity.”

Commenting on the scheme last year, Cheryl Whitehouse, the council’s acting service director for child social care, said: “The proposed changes to the home will be to provide registered supported accommodation for seven young people aged 16 – 18.

“If a young person still requires support and accommodation beyond their 18th birthday, this will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis, alongside plans to move them on to their own appropriate independent accommodation.

“These young people do not have any family able to support or look after them, but they have relatively high levels of independence, which means they do not need the degree of care or type of environment provided in a children’s home or foster care.