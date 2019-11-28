Plans for three new flats at residential property

A four-bedroom house could be converted into three flats under new plans submitted to the council.

Under the plans, the rear of the property at 61 Church Lane, Normanton, would also be extended.

External alterations, including the installation of skylights and the removal of a chimney breast, would also be completed if the plans are approved.

The three flats would each have two bedrooms, two bathrooms and their own kitchens and living spaces. Three parking spaces are available at the property and each flat would have their own garden or courtyard space.

According to the applicant, James Coulman, the property is currently used as a residential house.

The plans will need to be approved by the council’s planning department before work can begin.

View the full application on the Wakefield Council website, using reference 19/02607/FUL.