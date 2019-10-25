Plans for toilets at Wakefield Kirkgate station

Public toilets are to be installed at Wakefield Kirkgate with transport bosses predicting the railway station to have a bright future.

An application had been submitted to Wakefield Council to convert an unused room off platform one - where trains to Normanton, Castleford and Leeds stop - into public conveniences.

A statement with the application read: “Wakefield has been identified as a growth market by Grand Central.

“As passenger numbers grow so does the need for station-based staff to operate a safe and efficient environment.

“With expected increase in footfall and passenger numbers at this location there are plans to carry out other significant enhancement works which will in turn encourage further growth.”

Work to revamp the station - which dates back to 1864 - worth £4.5 million was undertaken in 2013 and 2015.

A further £6 million was spent on the roundabout at the end of the street and the pedestrian subway was filled in.

The past decade has seen a number of changes to the area including the opening of the Hepworth, the redevelopment of Kirkgate roundabout, and the opening of the new West Yorkshire History Centre.

Earlier this year Wakefield Council completed a £57,000 project to improve the cathedral precinct and encourage shoppers back into the area.

Former council offices Chantry House and the former Snooty Fox pub are to be demolished and replaced with housing.