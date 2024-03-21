Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wakefield Council has confirmed that an application to build homes at West Yorkshire Sports and Social Club, in Sandal, has been withdrawn.

The club’s future has been uncertain for decades following multiple attempts to build a housing estate on the land that forms part of its facilities.

In 2021, Persimmon Homes updated proposals to put 180 homes on the site after planning permission granted in 2017 expired.

Councillor Ahmed outside West Yorkshire Sports and Social Club

It sparked an outcry from residents who want the council-owned site to be kept for community use.

The local authority then promised to “review” scheme and said it would sell a different parcel of land elsewhere in the district to the house builder.

Council leader Denise Jeffery said: “There are no current proposals to develop West Yorkshire Sports and Social Club for alternative uses.

“The site is allocated for residential development in our Local Plan but this is because, at the time the plan was being prepared and examined, a planning application for residential development remained under consideration.

“This planning application has since been withdrawn by Persimmon Homes and we understand there are no plans for another such planning application to be submitted.

“This is good news for the people of Sandal.

“I’d particularly like to thank Persimmon Homes, the local residents and other stakeholders who have worked with me to ensure the sports ground can be retained for such purposes.”

The original deal to sell the site to Persimmon was struck in 1998.

Housing plans were first put forward in 2013.

The site is owned by the Labour-controlled council but leased to a group of trustees who have run it since the 1990s.

The club offers function space as well as sports facilities, playing fields and green space.

Coun Jeffery added: “As owners of the land, we’ll be working with the current trustees to explore the future of the site bearing in mind the need for green spaces and sporting facilities.”

Nadeem Ahmed, councillor for Wakefield South ward, has previously criticised the council for failing to end uncertainty over the club’s future.

He said: “This will be a great relief to people in the area who have fought for years to keep this land for recreational facilities.

“It is one of the last few remaining green spaces in Sandal, Agbrigg and Belle Vue.

“An overwhelming number of residents were opposed to houses being built on it.