Plans to build 48 affordable homes at 'key site' in Wakefield

Members of Wakefield Council’s Cabinet will discuss plans to redevelop a key site in the city’s Kirkgate area.

The land was acquired around four years ago as part of a wider plan for the redevelopment and improvement of the Kirkgate entrance to Wakefield city centre.

Councillors are being asked to agree for the land to be sold to a social housing provider, to increase affordable housing and help people currently on the social housing waiting list.

Plans to create 48 new affordable homes in Wakefield are to be considered by the council next week.

Working with social housing provider would help the council to deliver its commitments in its Housing Plan 2019-2022, that includes high quality housing growth and delivery of appropriate levels of affordable housing.

Mark Lynam, Corporate Director for Regeneration and Economic Growth said: “We want to ensure that high quality, affordable housing is provided across the Wakefield District.

“The proposal is to support residents and ensure that more people have access to a warm, safe, dry and healthy home that they can afford and that meets diverse individual and family needs.”

Taking this approach would help the Council to retain some control over the quality, mix, size, and pace of delivery of affordable housing, as well as meeting commitments to help vulnerable residents.