Plans to widen bridge over Alverthorpe Beck scrapped due to flood risk concerns

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Environment Agency objected to a proposal to double the width of Kemps Bridge, which crosses Alverthorpe Beck, in Wakefield.

Residents also claimed the work would temporarily put their homes at risk as it involved demolishing flood defence walls then building new ones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Developer Harrison Kiely submitted plans to increase the size of the bridge to allow for two traffic lanes and a pedestrian footpath.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plans to widen Kemps Bridge, which crosses Alverthorpe Beck, in Wakefield, have been withdrawn.

The scheme also included demolishing the existing bridge.

The current bridge has just a single lane for cars.

A second phase of house building is ongoing next to the bridge, on the site of a former Warburtons bread factory.

An Environment Agency objection says: “The proposed development would obstruct flood flows, thereby increasing the risk of flooding to the surrounding residential and commercial buildings.

Alverthorpe Beck.

“It is also likely to adversely affect the construction and stability of the flood defences which will compromise its function.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A planning statement submitted on behalf of the developer says: “It is necessary to ensure continuity of the defence infrastructure so that flood risk is not adversely affected by the works.

“The new bridge proposal provides a 6.2m wide carriageway for two-way vehicle traffic, and a 2m wide pedestrian footpath on each side.

“This is a vast improvement in safety over the single 3.5m carriageway on the existing Kemps Bridge. ”

Three objections were submitted by residents living nearby.

One described the bridge a flooding “weak spot”, adding: “The walls have flood prevention technology within them, they are not simply high walls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In recent floods water flowed across into Alverthorpe Road and into houses on the far side.

“Wakefield Council made payments to these homeowners.

“To increase the size of the area that the water can breach seems indefensible.”

The application was withdrawn on October 4.

A bridge has been in place over the beck since at least the mid 19th century.

Flood defence improvements were made to the bridge and Alverthorpe Road in 2011, as part of a £14.8m plan to protect hundreds of homes and businesses in the city.