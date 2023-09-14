Watch more videos on Shots!

The warship week fundraising started March 14, 1942.

It included events and exhibitions, as well as a formal dinner dance in the town’s Primrose Hall and raised £70,000 – the equivalent of well over £2 million today.

Part of the boat’s first crew was a Horbury man, Able Seaman Herbert Ellis, who joined a crew of seven.

Coun Darren Byford, RBL President John Lockwood and Father Daniel of St Peter’s Church

During Herbert’s service he wrote a letter to his parents who lived on Jenkin Road back in 1942 that said: “Does it not seem strange that out of all the boats in the Navy I should be on the one that was bought by my own village.

"I guess there are not many lads who can say that their own family have helped to buy the boat they are serving on, especially with a small crew like ours.”

Mr HS Cook JP, who was chair of the Horbury Urban District Council at the time, led the fundraising efforts and rallied the community.

Horbury’s Motor Torpedo Boat (MTB), which was given the pennant number MTB 95, was commissioned on July 17, 1942.

MTBs were designed for missions that involved high speed, operating at night, low speed ambush and manoeuvrability to allow them to get close enough to launch their torpedoes at enemy vessels.

After the boat was decommissioned, its pennant, MTB 95, was brought back to Horbury, and is now on display in Horbury Library.

The new plaque celebrates the efforts of the people of Horbury, Able Seaman Herbert Ellis, and is situated in Horbury’s Memorial Park.

It was commissioned by Horbury, Sitlington & Ossett Royal British Legion and ward councillor Darren Byford.

Coun Byford said: “This was a truly tremendous war effort and shows the incredible spirit of the people of Horbury.