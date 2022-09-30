The playgroup, which was formerly known as Tiddlers Praise and has been renamed to Messy Tots, will commence on October 5 from 9am to 11pm and will run every Wednesday after that.

The baby and toddler group is being led by Karen McLean, a member of the parish at the church.

Karen said: “The group was running every week before the pandemic, under a different name, Tiddlers Praise.

Child's play: The weekly playgroup at Christ Church, Lofthouse, is back for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic next week.

When restrictions eased, we ran an unstructured drop-in session every week but we’ve been wanting to start it up again for a while because it was so successful before.

"We’ve decided to rebrand the playgroup and we will be launching on Wednesday October 5, from 9am to 11am.”

The playgroup is open to all under children under the age of five and it will provide children with pre-school experiences such as, art, craft and construction activities, adventure play, music and movement, books and stories, as well as the opportunity to socialise with other children.

Karen added: “I am beyond excited to start the group again. I am very much looking forward to meeting all the new parents and children.

The Wakefield playgroup, Messy Tots, will be held every Wednesday between 9am and 11am.

“Like many other groups, we were doing so well before the pandemic, which was difficult for everyone. I am very passionate about getting children and young people into the church again.”

The playgroup costs £1 per child and play, stories and snacks will be provided.