The Pledwick Well Inn’s first mini music festival since being taken over by renowned Yorkshire club owner, Rich Downey, has been hailed as a “massive success”.

People from across the district turned up to enjoy a day filled with live music and food at the country pub in Newmillerdam.

Richard “Rich” Downey, 56, was the former owner of The Rock Café in Huddersfield, managing the nightclub for nearly 30 years.

He got into the business after the Starlight, a well known nightclub in Huddersfield which was owned by his dad, Barry, closed in 1986 and he began doing once-a-week sessions at what used to be the Adega, now the Camel Club.

But after the Covid-19 pandemic, he noticed more people were opting for a meal and a few pints at pubs and bars, instead of going out clubbing, so he sold up and purchased The Pledwick back in January.

The former club promoter used to put bands on up and down the country from Newcastle to London, even hiring Take That to perform a gig before they were famous in the early 1990s.

And last weekend he put on what he says is the “first of many” music festivals.

Rich said: “The weather was fantastic, we were incredibly busy, and we sold over 450 pizzas.

"We had an excellent response from the general public. We were told that this is just what Newmillerdam needs, and that it is a fantastic space.

"This event focused on live music, there were lots of families and lots of children, there was a great atmosphere.

"All of the bands performed incredibly well, I am really pleased at how it went.”

Reggae band, Love the Generation, headlined the mini festival, and played an assortment of hits from the 80s and 90s, including songs from UB40 and Shaggy, as well as rock and pop tunes from four-piece cover band, Face the Strange.

Rich plans on holding a music festival at the pub at least twice a year.

The dog-friendly pub is open to wedding bookings, and Rich also plans to erect a permanent marquee in the garden of the pub, as well as installing some new, modern playsets in the garden for children to enjoy.

The pub has also refreshed its food and drink offerings.

