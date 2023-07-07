Plug pulled on plan for major council-owned solar energy park on farmland in Ossett

The scheme formed part of the local authority’s ambition to become carbon-neutral by 2030.

Last year the council identified two sites, in Ossett and South Kirkby, to develop as energy parks which could provide power to its buildings and fleet of vehicles.

It was hoped the sites would provide around two-thirds of the council’s energy needs.

Wakefield Council has scrapped its plan to build a major solar energy park on land at Lodge Hill Farm, Ossett.

In March 2022, the council’s cabinet agreed to an 18-month plan to prepare a site at Lodge Hill Farm, Ossett, for development as a solar farm.

A report states: “Unfortunately, investigations found that there was no remaining grid capacity in the area, so developing a new solar farm on the Lodge Hill Farm site before 2030 is no longer feasible.”

The council’s climate change team is now “scoping new options” for renewable energy sites.

Options include building a solar farm on land not owned by the council.

The report adds: “This would be a solar farm proposal that has already secured a grid connection and would be built by an external company.

“The council would then procure it once it has been built.”

A site near to the waste recycling centre in South Kirkby has already being identified as a solar farm site.

The report states: “The solar farm would use a direct wire to provide power to the buildings and potentially fleet once it has been electrified.”

One of the council’s vehicle depots on Altofts Road is also being considered for development

The council has been working with LASER Energy, a company which helps public sector organisations access cheaper and greener energy.

The council declared a climate emergency in May 2019 and issued a pledge to become a carbon neutral council by 2030.

It is hoped the whole of the district can achieve the same goal by 2038.

The report adds: “It is essential that all levers available are explored that can significantly make an impact.

“This will demonstrate that Wakefield Council delivers on the climate change action plan and is serious about its climate change declaration.”

Members of the council’s climate change and environmental wellbeing scrutiny committee are to consider the report and receive a briefing from officers at a meeting on July 7.

Discussing the council’s solar farm plans in January, Jack Hemingway, the council’s deputy leader with responsibility for climate change, said: “We are hoping those sites will cover two-thirds of the council’s energy requirements.

