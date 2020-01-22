Police and mountain rescue teams join search for missing Wakefield teenager Mateusz Lugowski

Mountain rescue teams have been called in to join the search for missing Wakefield teenager Mateusz Lugowski.

Mateusz, 16, has been missing from Lupset since Sunday evening. The last confirmed sighting of Mateusz comes from a CCTV image recorded close to Domino's Pizza at Chantry Bridge, shortly before 3pm that day.

More than 300 people have joined a Facebook group dedicated to bringing him home, where searches are being organised.

Those who wish to join the search are encouraged to join, but the group have asked that no under-18s go along.

Mountain rescue teams and police could be seen at the site of the search this afternoon, parked close to Chantry Bridge.

It is understood that police dogs and drones have been used to scan the area close to Mateusz's last known location.

Police in the area are also understood to have asked the search parties to keep away from the River Calder and riverbeds, as these can be dangerous and may interfere with police searches.

Mateusz is descibed as 5ft 2ins tall with short brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a blue and black hooded jacket, grey tracksuit bottoms with thick blue stripe and blue trainers with white stripes. He may have a blue rucksack with him.

Detective Inspector Suzanne Gall of Wakefield CID said: "We are growing increasingly concerned about Mateusz’s welfare; we urgently need to reunite him with his family.

"Officers are carrying out a number of lines of enquiry.

"I would urge anyone who has seen Mateusz to get in touch with us."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 or use the Live Chat facility at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contactus, quoting log 1246 of 19 January.