Police appeal after 28-year-old man dies in fatal collision near Knottingley

Police are appealing for witnesses to a crash in Eggborough near Knottingley in which a 28-year-old man died and a 24-year-old man has been left critically ill.
By Kara McKune
Published 20th Jun 2023, 12:00 BST- 1 min read

The incident happened on Weeland Road, between Eggborough and Knottingley, just before 7pm on Saturday, June 17, after two small white vans, which were travelling in opposite directions, collided.

Sadly, a passenger in one of the vehicles, a 28-year-old man, died at the scene.

A spokesperson from North Yorkshire Police said: “The man’s family have been informed about the tragic incident and are receiving support from specially trained officers.

The incident took place on Weeland Road on Saturday.The incident took place on Weeland Road on Saturday.
Most Popular

“A 24-year-old man was also seriously injured, he remains critically ill in hospital.

“Police are now appealing to anyone who may have seen the collision or who may have any dashcam footage of the collision or the vehicles prior to the incident, to come forward."

Anyone with any information or footage is urged to preserve the footage and contact us on 101 , select option 2 and ask for Richard Grey, quoting reference number 12230111315.

Alternatively, people can email [email protected]

Police have appealed for informarion after one man died, and another was left critically ill, after a collision near Knottingley.Police have appealed for informarion after one man died, and another was left critically ill, after a collision near Knottingley.
