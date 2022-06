Officers were called at 1.38am on Friday morning to to Whitwood Common Lane to reports of a one vehicle road traffic collision.

Officers attended and a 59 year old man was found with serious injuries, he was pronounced dead a short while later.

Police would like to speak to anyone who saw the collision or has dashcam footage of it to contact police via the contact us options at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contactus quoting log 141 of June 3