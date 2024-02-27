Police appeal for help to find teenage girls Chloe Cahill and Hollie Hewlett missing from home in Wakefield
Chloe Cahill and Hollie Hewlett, are both aged 16.
Chole was last seen at 8am on Saturday morning and Hollie was last seen at 6pm on Saturday evening.
Chloe is believed to be wearing a grey fur coat, pale blue jeans and black and white Nike trainers.
She has connections to Leeds.
Hollie is described as 5ft 2ins tall, slim with dyed black hair. She has links to the Leeds and Bradford areas.
Anyone who thinks they may have seen them or knows of their whereabouts is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or go online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting reference 1409 of 24/2.