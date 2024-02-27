News you can trust since 1852
Police appeal for help to find teenage girls Chloe Cahill and Hollie Hewlett missing from home in Wakefield

Police are appealing for information to help locate two teenagers who have been reported missing from the Wakefield area.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 27th Feb 2024, 14:19 GMT
Chloe Cahill and Hollie Hewlett, are both aged 16.

Chole was last seen at 8am on Saturday morning and Hollie was last seen at 6pm on Saturday evening.

Chloe is believed to be wearing a grey fur coat, pale blue jeans and black and white Nike trainers.

Hollie Hewlett and Chloe Cahill are both 16 and missing from home.
She has connections to Leeds.

Hollie is described as 5ft 2ins tall, slim with dyed black hair. She has links to the Leeds and Bradford areas.

Anyone who thinks they may have seen them or knows of their whereabouts is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or go online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting reference 1409 of 24/2.

