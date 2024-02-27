Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Chloe Cahill and Hollie Hewlett, are both aged 16.

Chole was last seen at 8am on Saturday morning and Hollie was last seen at 6pm on Saturday evening.

Chloe is believed to be wearing a grey fur coat, pale blue jeans and black and white Nike trainers.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hollie Hewlett and Chloe Cahill are both 16 and missing from home.

She has connections to Leeds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hollie is described as 5ft 2ins tall, slim with dyed black hair. She has links to the Leeds and Bradford areas.