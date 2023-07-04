Police appeal for information on missing Pontefract girl, 12, last seen Monday night
Police have launched an appeal after becoming concerned for the welfare of missing 12-year-old girl Hannah Binns, from Pontefract.
By Kara McKune
Published 4th Jul 2023, 09:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 09:17 BST
Hannah was reported missing on Monday night (July 3) and a number of enquiries remain ongoing to find her.
She is described as white, of average build with long dark hair and was last seen wearing black Nike leggings a blue t-shirt and a black jacket.
Officers are concerned for Hannah’s welfare and would ask anyone who has seen or has information about her to contact Wakefield Police on 101 referencing police log 1949 of July 3.
Information can also be given online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat