Police appeal for information to help find missing Ashley Stevens
Police in Wakefield are appealing for information to help locate Ashley Stevens who has been reported missing.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 20th Sep 2023, 16:41 BST- 1 min read
Ashley, 29, is believed to be in the Castleford area and was reported missing shortly before 11am this morning (Wednesday).
He is believed to be wearing a yellow top.
Officers are increasingly concerned about Ashley’s welfare and ask that anyone who thinks they may have seen him contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or go online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting reference 540 of 20/9.