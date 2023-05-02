Police appeal for information to trace five missing Wakefield teenagers believed to have travelled to London

Matthew Batty, 15, Mohammed Ibrahim Hussain 14, Murad Bazan 13, Solomon Agyemang 13 and Stanislaw Topa 14 were all reported missing over Saturday night (April 29) into Sunday morning.

It is believed they have travelled to the Kings Cross area of London and have used the train network to get there.

Anyone with information of their whereabouts should call the Wakefield CID office via 101 quoting log 2245 of 29 April.

Police appeal for information to trace five missing Wakefield teenagers