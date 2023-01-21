Police appeal for witnesses to crash in Wakefield which has left a 71-year-old man in a serious condition in hospital
West Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses after a crash on Balne Lane in Wakefield which has left a 71-year-old man in hospital in a serious condition.
Officers were called at 1.35pm yesterday (Friday) to reports a vehicle a Toyota Avensis had been in collision with a cyclist.
It happened at the junction of Silcotes Street.
The cyclist, a 71-year-old man, has been taken to hospital in a serious condition.
The driver of the Toyota is helping Police with their enquiries.
Anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have dash cam footage is asked to contact police via 101 or use the live chat facility at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contactus quoting log 836 of 20 January.