A number of young people were spotted first catching a duckling with a hook on Common Road, South Kirkby.

They then dragged it through the water until it died.

Officers are appealing to anyone who was in the area and witnessed the incident to come forward with information.

Police are appealing for information to find the youths who were seen killing a duck in South Kirkby.

A spokesperson for the Wildlife and Rural Crime department for West Yorkshire Police, wrote on Facebook: “Last night at Howell Woods, South Kirkby, a number of youths were seen catching a duckling with a hook and line, dragging it through the water until it died.

“If anyone has any information, please contact 101 and quote 13230358774.”

People with information can also contact West Yorkshire Police via its live chat facility at www.westyorkshire.police.uk.contactus.