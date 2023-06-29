News you can trust since 1852
Police appeal launched to find 'group of youths' who killed a ducking in South Kirkby

West Yorkshire Police have launched an appeal to find a group of young people who were seen killing a duckling in South Kirkby on Tuesday (June 27).
By Shawna Healey
Published 29th Jun 2023, 12:27 BST- 1 min read

A number of young people were spotted first catching a duckling with a hook on Common Road, South Kirkby.

They then dragged it through the water until it died.

Officers are appealing to anyone who was in the area and witnessed the incident to come forward with information.

Police are appealing for information to find the youths who were seen killing a duck in South Kirkby.Police are appealing for information to find the youths who were seen killing a duck in South Kirkby.
A spokesperson for the Wildlife and Rural Crime department for West Yorkshire Police, wrote on Facebook: “Last night at Howell Woods, South Kirkby, a number of youths were seen catching a duckling with a hook and line, dragging it through the water until it died.

“If anyone has any information, please contact 101 and quote 13230358774.”

People with information can also contact West Yorkshire Police via its live chat facility at www.westyorkshire.police.uk.contactus.

Enquiries are still ongoing.

